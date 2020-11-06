SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check GK & Current Affair Questions with Answers

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC has started conducting the Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam in online mode from 6th November 2020 and will also be conducted on 9th & 10th November 2020. The exam will be conducted on 14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar). In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam: Memory Based Questions with Answers (6th November 2020)

1. India’s First Female Fighter Pilot from Indian Navy:

Answer: Sub Lieutenant Shivangi

2. Oncology is related to:

Answer: Oncology is the study of cancer.

3. First Woman Ruler of India:

Answer: Razia Sultana

4. Dholavira is located in which State:

Answer: Dholavira is located in the Khadir Bet Island in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

5. Chapchar Kut Festival is celebrated in which State:

Answer: Mizoram

6. World’s Most Populated City:

Answer: Tokyo, Japan

7. World Health Day Celebrated on:

Answer: 7th April

8. Social Harmony Book is written by which Prime Minister of India?

Narendra Modi

9. HIL (India) Launched Customer Payment Portal with which bank?

Answer: Union Bank of India

10. In 1526 who founded Mughal Empire in India:

Answer: Babur

11. Who is called Mozart of Madras?

Answer: AR Rahman

12. World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on

Answer: 15th March

13. Which vitamin is obtained through sunlight?

Answer: Vitamin D

14. Which country will host the Summer Olympics in 2024?

Answer: France (Paris)

15. On 26th March G-20 Summit was held through video conferencing in which country?

Answer: Saudi Arabia

16. Emergency Article of the Indian Constitution:

Article 352 of the Indian Constitution talks about the national emergency

17. Question related to specific resistance and specific gravity

18. Question related to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Jan Dhan Yojana