SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (6th November): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear cutoff

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (6th November): SSC has started conducting the Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Exam from today, i.e., 6th November 2020 and will also be conducted on 9th & 10th November 2020 except at Bihar Exam Centres. The exam will be conducted on 14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar). SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

To get selected for various SSC Selection Posts under different Ministries/ Govt. Departments, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off or qualifying marks. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of SSC Selection Post Phase-8 2020 Exam conducted online on 6th November 2020. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Exam.

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Pattern: Objective MCQs Format

Total 100 questions of 2 marks each from sections like Reasoning, English, Maths, GK and Current Affairs were asked in the exam . Let’s look at the Exam Pattern in brief:

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam Analysis – 6th November 2020

SSC Selection Post Phase VII 2019 Computer Based Exam consisted of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks in Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Online exam held on 6th Nov 2020:

SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam (100 Objective MCQs) Category (Number of Questions) Topics Difficulty Level General Intelligence/ Reasoning (25) Non-Verbal Reasoning Analogies, Classification, Coding Decoding, Series (Letter Based & Number Based), Direction, Ranking Easy (20 to 22) English Language (25) Grammar and Vocabulary Easy to Moderate (18 to 20) Quantitative Aptitude (25) Basic Arithmetic Skills - Average, Profit Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, time Speed Distance, Time & Work Moderate (12 to 14) Current Affairs (Approx. 10 to 12) National and International (Last 6 to 8 months) Easy to Moderate Static GK (Approx. 13 to 15) Political Science, Economics, Geography, Biology, Physics and Chemistry Easy to Moderate Total 100 Questions of 2 Marks each Good Attempts (78 to 83 Questions)

Highlights of SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities except at Bihar Exam Centers.

All the questions were compulsory to attempt .

. Online Paper had questions in both English and Hindi Language except for English Section. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

There was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer .

. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam.

Candidates were asked to carry the below items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle were also allowed.

(h) Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Note: "Candidates with fever, cough, etc. will be allowed to appear in the examination in a separate/ isolated/ sitting arrangement".

Important Points to Remember after SSC Phase-8 Selection Post 2020 Exam

There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method .

as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the . The commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these test will be of qualifying nature.

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for up to 5 vacancies for any category of posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular category of post.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Online Exam held on 6th November 2020.