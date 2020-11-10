SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks of 10th, 12th, Graduation Level SSC Exam

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam on 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 can check the expected cutoff marks here. The exam will be conducted on 14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar). Based on the difficulty level of the three exams, i.e., Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduation Level, we have guestimated the Cutoff Marks of SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Online Exam.

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam – Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Computer Based Exam (Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & Above Level Exams) consisted of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks in the MCQ Format. Below is the Exam Pattern:

There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method.

For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam Category Minimum Marks (%) General 35% OBC/EWS 30% Other Categories 25%

The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for up to 5 vacancies for any category of posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Matriculation/10th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 120 to 125 Marks OBC 110 to 115 Marks SC 100 to 105 Marks ST 90 to 95 Marks

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Higher Secondary/12th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of Moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 110 to 115 Marks OBC 100 to 105 Marks SC 90 to 95 Marks ST 80 to 85 Marks

SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Graduation Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to difficult level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Graduation & Above Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off of SSC Phase-8 2020 Selection Post Graduation Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 150 Marks) General 100 to 105 Marks OBC 90 to 95 Marks SC 80 to 85 Marks ST 70 to 75 Marks

The commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these tests will be of qualifying nature.

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular category of post.