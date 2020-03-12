SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2020 Released @sscsr.gov.in, Download SSC CHSL Admit Card for Southern Region

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region, today i.e. on 12 March 2020, has released the admit card of Computer Based Exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Posts. Candidates can download the SSC SR CHSL Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card Link is available below. Candidates can download SSC Southern CHSL Admit Card through the link.

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 16 March to 27 March 2020. Candidates can check CHSL Exam 2020 details such as venue, date and time on their SSC CHSL Call Letter. As per official website “The admitted candidates can download their e-Admission Certificates ONLY from 4 days prior to their actual date of examination and till the date of examination. For example: if your date of examination is 17-03-2020, you may download the e-Admission Certificate on or after 13th March 2020 and till 17-03-2020”

Go to official website of the SSC Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in

Click on the link 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 - Download e-Admission Certificate'

Read all the instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’

A new window will open where you can download the admit card Registration Number OR Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth

Take a printout of the future use

The Candidates should carry their SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter.