Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Lab Technician Recruitment 2020: 44 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 31 Aug

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Lab Technician Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 14 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 Aug 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 44 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. Degree With Chemistry /Microbiology OR M.Sc With Agrochemistry /Microbiology are eligible.

Age Limit - 58 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs.13000/- Per Month

Selection Procedure for Lab Technician Posts

Selection will be made based on the Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Room No. 114, Gujarat on or before 31 Aug 2020.

