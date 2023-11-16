SVU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 254 Teaching Vacancies; Check Eligibility

SVU Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 254 faculty posts. Interested candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria must submit their application forms by November 20. Get all the details regarding SVU Sri Venkateswara University Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of SVU Sri Venkateswara University 2023 here.

SVU Recruitment 2023: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has invited applications for various teaching posts. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Sri Venkateswara University at svuniversity.edu.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor. A total of 254 vacancies will be filled through SVU Recruitment 2023 drive.

SVU Recruitment 2023

Sri Venkateswara University released the recruitment notification on its official website, svuniversity.edu.in. Separate notification PDFs are released for all the posts. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official SVU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF provided below to know get all the details pertaining to it.

SVU Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill up 254 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 156 posts are reserved for Assistant Professor, 53 for Associate Professor and 44 for Professor posts. Check out the post-wise SVU Vacancy in the table below.

SVU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Post Number of Vacancies Professor 44 Associate Professor 53 Assistant Professor 156

SVU Recruitment 2023 Salary

The monthly salary of shortlisted candidates shortlisted will range from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 2,18,200. Mentioned below is the salary of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor hired under SVU Recruitment 2023.

SVU Salary Post Level Salary Professor 14 Rs. 1,44,200 to Rs. 2,18,200 Associate Professor 13 Rs. 1,31,400 to Rs. 2,17,100 Assistant Professor 10 Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400

SVU Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The exam conducting authority commenced the registration process on October 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form through online mode is November 20. However, the last date for the submission of a hard copy of the application along with the self-attested relevant documents is November 27. Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for SVU Recruitment 2023.

Steps to Apply for SVU Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Universities at recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the apply online link for different posts. Click on the post that you want to apply for.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and captcha to log in.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Review your application form carefully and pay the required fees.

Step 7: Submit and download the SVU Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.