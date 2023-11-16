SVU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 254 Teaching Vacancies; Check Eligibility

SVU Recruitment 2023: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has invited applications for various teaching posts. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Sri Venkateswara University at svuniversity.edu.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor. A total of 254 vacancies will be filled through SVU Recruitment 2023 drive.
SVU Recruitment 2023
Sri Venkateswara University released the recruitment notification on its official website, svuniversity.edu.in. Separate notification PDFs are released for all the posts. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official SVU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF provided below to know get all the details pertaining to it.
- SVU Recruitment 2023 Notification for Professor
- SVU Notification 2023 PDF for Assistant Professor
- SVU Notification PDF for Associate Professor
SVU Vacancy 2023
The officials aim to fill up 254 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 156 posts are reserved for Assistant Professor, 53 for Associate Professor and 44 for Professor posts. Check out the post-wise SVU Vacancy in the table below.
|
SVU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
|
Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Professor
|
44
|
Associate Professor
|
53
|
Assistant Professor
|
156
SVU Recruitment 2023 Salary
The monthly salary of shortlisted candidates shortlisted will range from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 2,18,200. Mentioned below is the salary of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor hired under SVU Recruitment 2023.
|
SVU Salary
|
Post
|
Level
|
Salary
|
Professor
|
14
|
Rs. 1,44,200 to Rs. 2,18,200
|
Associate Professor
|
13
|
Rs. 1,31,400 to Rs. 2,17,100
|
Assistant Professor
|
10
|
Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400
Also, read:
- WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2023
- Bihar Police SI Recruitment
- MoHFW Recruitment 2023
- GSSSB Recruitment 2023
SVU Recruitment 2023 Application Form
The exam conducting authority commenced the registration process on October 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form through online mode is November 20. However, the last date for the submission of a hard copy of the application along with the self-attested relevant documents is November 27. Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for SVU Recruitment 2023.
Steps to Apply for SVU Recruitment 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Universities at recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the apply online link for different posts. Click on the post that you want to apply for.
Step 3: Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.
Step 4: Enter the login credentials and captcha to log in.
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Review your application form carefully and pay the required fees.
Step 7: Submit and download the SVU Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.