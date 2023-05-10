Telangana SSC Results 2023: How Can I Download TS SSC Marks Memo? Easy Steps Here

Telangana Board 10th Result and Marks Memo 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will announce the SSC result today, May 10, 2023. Candidates can get their marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in. Know how to download TS SSC marks memo here

BSE Telangana SSC Result 2023
BSE Telangana SSC Result 2023

Telangana Board SSC Result and Marks Memo 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare the TS SSC result today, May 10, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the SSC exam can check their marks memo from the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. They have to use their hall ticket number to download their Telangana class 10th result 2023. As per the schedule, the examination authorities conducted the TS SSC board exam from April 3 to 13, 2023.

Candidates must note that the original mark sheets of the students will be available at their respective schools soon after the board results are announced. 

How to download the TS SSC Marks Memo Online?

Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th exam 2023 that was conducted in April can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the TS SSC marks memo.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Now enter the required login credentials such as TS SSC Hall ticket number 
  • Step 4: The TS SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details given on the TS SSC marks memo and download it
  • Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference

Minimum passing marks required in Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023

Candidates who have appeared in the class 10th examinations are required to score at least 35 marks in each subject to qualify the TS board exams. Those candidates who fail the exam will get another chance to improve their marks as they will appear for their supplementary exams. The Telangana board will announce the supply exam dates soon.

TS SSC Result 2023 Highlights

Name of the board exam

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC)

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana

Official website to check results

bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Class 10 Result date

May 10, 2023

TS SSC Exam date 2023

April 3 to 13, 2023

Details required to check TS SSC Result 2023

TS SSC Hall ticket number 

Previous Years Manabadi TS SSC Result Statistics 

In 2022, 90% of students passed the Telangana class 10th exam. The girl’s and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 92.45% and 87.61% respectively. Candidates can go through the overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared and other result statistics in the table mentioned below:

Years

Number of students appeared

Overall pass %

Girls pass %

Boys pass %

2022

5,03,579 

90%

92.45%

87.61%

2021

5,21,073

100%

100%

100%

2020

5,35,000

100%

100%

100%

2019

5,46,728

92.43%

93.68%

91.15%

2018

5,38,867

83.78%

85.14%

82.46%

2017

5,38,226

84.15%

85.37%

82.95%

2016

5,55,265

86.57%

85.63%

84.7%

2015

5,62,792

74.3%

77%

71.8%

2014

5,82,388

77.7%

81.6%

74.3%

