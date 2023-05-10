Telangana SSC Results 2023: How Can I Download TS SSC Marks Memo? Easy Steps Here

Telangana Board 10th Result and Marks Memo 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will announce the SSC result today, May 10, 2023. Candidates can get their marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in. Know how to download TS SSC marks memo here

Telangana Board SSC Result and Marks Memo 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare the TS SSC result today, May 10, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the SSC exam can check their marks memo from the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. They have to use their hall ticket number to download their Telangana class 10th result 2023. As per the schedule, the examination authorities conducted the TS SSC board exam from April 3 to 13, 2023.

Candidates must note that the original mark sheets of the students will be available at their respective schools soon after the board results are announced.

How to download the TS SSC Marks Memo Online?

Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th exam 2023 that was conducted in April can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the TS SSC marks memo.

Step 1: Visit the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now enter the required login credentials such as TS SSC Hall ticket number

Step 4: The TS SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details given on the TS SSC marks memo and download it

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference

Minimum passing marks required in Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023

Candidates who have appeared in the class 10th examinations are required to score at least 35 marks in each subject to qualify the TS board exams. Those candidates who fail the exam will get another chance to improve their marks as they will appear for their supplementary exams. The Telangana board will announce the supply exam dates soon.

TS SSC Result 2023 Highlights

Name of the board exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana Official website to check results bse.telangana.gov.in Telangana Class 10 Result date May 10, 2023 TS SSC Exam date 2023 April 3 to 13, 2023 Details required to check TS SSC Result 2023 TS SSC Hall ticket number

Previous Years Manabadi TS SSC Result Statistics

In 2022, 90% of students passed the Telangana class 10th exam. The girl’s and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 92.45% and 87.61% respectively. Candidates can go through the overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared and other result statistics in the table mentioned below:

Years Number of students appeared Overall pass % Girls pass % Boys pass % 2022 5,03,579 90% 92.45% 87.61% 2021 5,21,073 100% 100% 100% 2020 5,35,000 100% 100% 100% 2019 5,46,728 92.43% 93.68% 91.15% 2018 5,38,867 83.78% 85.14% 82.46% 2017 5,38,226 84.15% 85.37% 82.95% 2016 5,55,265 86.57% 85.63% 84.7% 2015 5,62,792 74.3% 77% 71.8% 2014 5,82,388 77.7% 81.6% 74.3%

Also Read: TS SSC Results 2023 Today May 10, Check Telangana 10th Result at 12 PM at bse.telangana.gov.in

