Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For 10th & 12th To Be Out Soon: Check Important Updates About Term 2 Sample Paper, Syllabus & Other Important Resources

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 0r Term 2 CBSE Time Table 2022 for 10th & 12th is expected to be released by the board soon. Check latest updates & useful information.

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 or CBSE Time Table 2022 is expected to be released on the official website of the board, very soon. The board has successfully conducted CBSE 10th &12th board exams 2021-22 for Term 1 & might conduct Term 2 CBSE board exams 2022 in March & April.

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Expected To Released Soon:

As per an earlier CBSE update, the board might conduct Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022 in March & April 2022. If the board will stick to its earlier plan then Term 2 CBSE board exams 2022 will be conducted in March & April 2022. Also, the board might release Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 in a few days as students of CBSE 10th & 12th need time for planning & preparation.

Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022: The Assessment Plan

In an earlier CBSE circular, besides details about term 2 CBSE Time Table 2022 (tentative months) the board has already given important details about Term 2 CBSE board exams 2022 as given below

- Term 2 CBSE Syllabus (50% of complete CBSE Syllabus 2021-22) will be assessed through Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022.

- The duration of each paper will be 2 hours.

- Case-based/situation based, open-ended - short answer/ long answer type questions will be asked in the Term 2 CBSE question papers.

What will happen if the situation is not conductive due to COVID-19 or Omicron variant?

In the same notification, the board has mentioned that if the situation will be not conducive for a normal descriptive exam a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of Term II also. Marks of Term 2 CBSE board exams 2022 will contribute to overall final score.

Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper 2022:

As per earlier CBSE circular, the board has plans to conduct Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022 in March & April so the board might soon release Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper for 10th & 12th besides Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022, very soon.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2022:

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th & Class 12th is already available on the academic website of CBSE and Jagran Josh as well. One can also access it from the links given below

