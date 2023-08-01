NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 4, The Enemy

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Enemy: Students of Class 12 can find here complete NCERT Solutions for English Vistas Chapter 4, The Enemy. Also, find a PDF download link to save the solutions for future use.

Body:

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English The Enemy: This article hands out detailed and complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Chapter 4, The Enemy. These questions and answers are based on the in-text questions present in the middle of the chapter and NCERT exercises. After a thorough reading and understanding of the chapter, these solutions have been prepared for you. We have also considered the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024, in the making of the solutions. So, students who are appearing for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations in 2024 must have a look at these NCERT Solutions before they sit for their exams.

We have also attached a few links below for your reference. Students can check out these links to find all the important resources required in preparation for CBSE Board Exams 2024. A PDF download link is also available for students who wish to download the complete NCERT Solutions for future reference.

Students in Class 12 must keep in mind that the English exam is their chance to increase their overall percentage since it is a scoring subject. The question paper might be lengthy but is not so difficult. English is a subject that just needs careful attention, a bit of your time, and some practice. If students go through the chapters, practice all the questions present, practice a bit of grammar, and improve their writing skills, then they are good to go for the CBSE English Board Exam. On top of that, the question and answer section is the most marks-gaining section, so do not miss out on checking these solutions before you appear for your exam.

Related:

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Prose)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Poetry)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Vistas

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Enemy are:

Read and Find Out

1. Who was Dr Sadao? Where was his house?

Answer. Dr. Sadao was a famous and successful surgeon in Japan. He also took care of the military. His house was situated on the spot of the Japanese coast. The square stone house was built upon the rocks, well above a narrow beach that was outlined with bent pines.

2. Will Dr. Sadao be arrested on the charge of harboring an enemy?

Answer. Dr Sadao kept a white man in his house and took care of him, on professional grounds. Due to the war between America and Japan, it was a serious crime, but he did not get arrested on the charge of harboring an enemy, since no one knew about it, except for his wife, his servants, and a general.

3. Will Hana help the wounded man and wash him herself?

Answer. Hana did not want to clean the wounded man so she asked her servant, Yumi, to do so, but she disagreed. Since the man required to be washed before being operated, Hana helped the wounded man and washed him herself.

4. What will Dr Sadao and his wife do with the man?

Answer. Dr Sadao and Hana took good care of the English man. They kept him hidden and treated him until he was able to go back or was in a position where he could be handed over to the police. They knew that they would have to hand him back to the police.

5. Will Dr. Sadao be arrested on the charge of harboring an enemy?

Answer. Dr Sadao kept a white man in his house and took care of him, on professional grounds. Due to the war between America and Japan, it was a serious crime, but he did not get arrested on the charge of harboring an enemy, since no one knew about it, except for his wife, his servants, and a general.

6. What will Dr. Sadao do to get rid of the man?

Answer. Dr Sadao did not want to hand over the enemy to the police, since he was his patient and he needed to recover from his injuries. The man was good in behavior and posed no threat to Dr Sado and his wife, which made Dr. Sadao and Hana decide that it was better to help him escape. So, Dr Sadao arranged a Korean boar for him, provided him with some food, and clothing, and escaped him to freedom.

Reading with Insight

1. There are moments in life when we have to make hard choices between our roles as private individuals and as citizens with a sense of national loyalty. Discuss with reference to the story you have just read.

Answer. Yes, it is true that There are moments in life when we have to make hard choices between our roles as private individuals and as citizens with a sense of national loyalty. In this case, Dr. Sadao was in a dilemma of whether he should take care of the severely wounded man, whom he and his wife had found along the seashore. The man also happens to be English, an enemy. Moreover, the wounded man was from the English army, people who were fighting against the Japanese soldiers. So, he chose to fulfill the oath he had taken as a doctor, to treat people and save their lives.

2. Dr Sadao was compelled by his duty as a doctor to help the enemy soldier. What made Hana, his wife, sympathetic to him in the face of open defiance from the domestic staff?

Answer. Hana was a good lady who loved her husband dearly. He helped the enemy soldier to perform his duties as a human and to assist her husband in a tougher situation.

3. How would you explain the reluctance of the soldier to leave the shelter of the doctor’s home even when he knew he couldn’t stay there without risk to the doctor and himself?

Answer. The enemy soldier found comfort and peace at Dr. Sadao’s house. He realized that his life was out of danger since both of them took extremely good care of him, saved his life, and provided him with everything he needed. Since the war was still going on and he did not wish to put his life further at risk, he was reluctant to leave the doctor’s shelter.

For complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English, The Enemy, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024