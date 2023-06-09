TN TRB BEO Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 33 Block Educational Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

TN TRB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has released notification for the recruitment of Block Educational Officers on its official website. A total of 33 positions are available in the Directorate of Elementary Education Under Tamil Nadu Elementary Education Subordinate Service.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 05, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which is scheduled on September 10, 2023. Candidates should note that the written exam will be conducted in OMR mode.
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Date of Notification: June 05, 2023
Date of Commencement of application through online mode: June 06, 2023
Last date for submission of filled in application through online mode: July 05, 2023
Date of Examination (OMR Based): September 10, 2023
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB)
|Post Name
|Block Educational Officers
|Vacancies
|33
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|June 06, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|July 05, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.trb.tn.gov.in.
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Block Educational Officers-33
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
A degree of any University recognized by University Grant Commission or its equivalent and B.Ed. Degree in any University recognized by University Grant Commission or its equivalent. Provided that a degree should be from any one of the subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Geography and History.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay
Rs.36900-116600 (Level-18)
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee
Candidates will have to pay the Examination fee of Rs.600/- which is for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons.
For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons the examination fee is Rs. 300/-
TN TRB Recruitment 2023: How Can Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. The application process is entirely online.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.trb.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: A Valid e-mail id and Mobile Number of candidates are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active for any future correspondence.
Step 3: Upload the required documents for proof in respect of all the claims made in the application with reference to this notification.
Step 4: Provide the required details and credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.