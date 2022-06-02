Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 02 July 2022, Apply for 5600+ Vacancies for 10th Passed, 12th Passed

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 02 July 2022: 5600+ are announced under for HQ Southern Command, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Patna High Court.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. 02 July 2022, the government of India has announced vacancies for the post of Apprentice, Steno Grade 2, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Cook, MTS, Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary (APS), Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Accounts Clerk, Executive Officer Grade-III and Law Assistant under HQ Southern Command, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Patna High Court.

Job Number 1: NFR Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Apprentice

Vacancies - 5636 Posts

Eligibility - 10th and ITRI.

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on RRC/SWR website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in from 01 to 30 June 2022.

More Details: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 Apprentice Posts @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Job Number 2: HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Steno Grade 2, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Cook, MTS (Daftry), MTS (Messenger), MTS (Safaiwala) and MTS Chowkidar)

Vacancies - 32 Posts

Eligibility - 10th and 12th passed

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on hqscrecruitment.com from 01 to 30 June 2022.

More Details: HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022: Apply Online 10th and 12th Pass @hqscrecruitment.com

Job Number 3: UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary (APS), Assistant Review Officer (ARO), and Accounts Clerk

Vacancies - 63 Posts

Eligibility - B.Sc and Graduation

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on uprvunl.org on or before 25 June 2022.

More Details: UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts, Apply Online @uprvunl.org

Job Number 4: TNPSC Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Executive Officer, Grade-III

Vacancies - 63 Posts

Eligibility - Must possess a degree in Arts Or Science or Commerce of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Application Form: Interested and eligible candidates can apply only online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 17 June 2022.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 42 Executive Officer Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Apply Online

Job Number 5: Patna High Court Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Law Assistant

Vacancies - 16 Posts

Eligibility - Law Graduate.

Application Form: Interested and eligible candidates can apply only online mode in the Commission’s websites patnahighcourt.gov.in on or before 23 June 2022.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Law Assistant Post, Apply Online @patnahighcourt.gov.in