Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 07 June 2022: 11000+ Vacancies in IBPS, Police, and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-07 June 2022: Apply for 11000+ Vacancies in IBPS, Chandigarh Police, Assam Rifle, UP Panchayat, WCD.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 07 June 2022, the government of India has announced bumper vacancies for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Constable, Junior Engineer, Architect/ Consulting Engineer and Angwandi under Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong , Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) Rajasthan, Chandigarh Police and Directorate of Panchayati Raj, Department of Panchayati Raj

Job Number 1: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Vacancies - 8106 Posts

Eligibility -Graduate.

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on IBPS website ibps.in from 07 to 27 June 2022.

More Details: IBPS RRB Clerk/PO 2022 Recruitment: 8106 Vacancies @ibps.in, Apply Here before 27 June

Job Number 2: UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Architect/ Consulting Engineers (Civil)

Vacancies - 1875 Posts

Eligibility - Degree/Diplom

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on prdfinance.up.gov.in from 01 to 15 June 2022.

More Details: UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: 1875 Vacancies for Engineer Posts, No Exam, Apply @prdfinance.up.gov.in

Job Number 4: Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong

Post Name - Group B & C posts

Vacancies - 1380 Posts

Eligibility - 10th/12th

Application Form: Interested and eligible candidates can apply only.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2022 Application Started @assamrifles.gov.in: Check Eligibility & How to Apply for 1380 Vacancies

Job Number 5: Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022

Post Name - Constable

Vacancies - 39 Posts

Eligibility - 10+2.

Application Form: Interested and eligible candidates can apply only online mode on the official website i.e. cprecruitment.in.on or before 27 June 2022.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable Posts, 12th Passed Apply @chandigarhpolice.gov.in