Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-23 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 1500+ Various Jobs @Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations Indian Navy, Army, RailTel & Others. . Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 October 2023- 1500+ Various Jobs In Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 October 2023- 1500+ Various Jobs In Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023: If you are preparing for government job then you have golden chance to apply for 1500+ various jobs released today under 
Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023. You can apply for these positions including Apprentice,  General Duty Constable, SSC Officers, Managerial Posts and others.  

These vacancies have been released by leading organisastions of the country including Indian Navy, Territorial Army, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, SSB , Surat Municipal Corporation and others. 

One of the major job attractions announced today for Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1000 Apprtneice jobs released by Surat Municipal Corporation. Indian Navy is anther top organistion which has announced notification for more than 200  SSC Officers  posts on its official website. 

cyber securit

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts. 

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2023

Organisation Territorial Army
Posts Name  Officer 
Number of Posts  19
Last Date  November 21, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

RCIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation RailTel Corporation of India Limited
Posts Name Managerial posts
Number of Posts  81 
Last Date  November 11,2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023

Organisation Indian Navy 
Posts Name   SSC Officers 
Number of Posts  224
Last Date  29 October 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

SSB Recruitment 2023

Organisation SSB 
Posts Name  General Duty Constable
Number of Posts  272
Last Date  20 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

SMC Recruitment 2023

Organisation Surat Municipal Corporation 
Posts Name  Apprentice Posts
Number of Posts  1000
Last Date  30 October 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

FAQ

Which of the leading organisations have announced notification under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 23 October 2023?

These vacancies have been released by leading organisastions of the country including Indian Navy, Territorial Army, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, SSB , Surat Municipal Corporation and others.

What are the attractions for Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 23 October 2023?

1000 Apprentice jobs released by Surat Municipal Corporation is the attractions for todays top five jobs.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next