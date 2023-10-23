Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-23 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 1500+ Various Jobs @Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations Indian Navy, Army, RailTel & Others. . Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 October 2023- 1500+ Various Jobs In Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023: If you are preparing for government job then you have golden chance to apply for 1500+ various jobs released today under

Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023. You can apply for these positions including Apprentice, General Duty Constable, SSC Officers, Managerial Posts and others.

These vacancies have been released by leading organisastions of the country including Indian Navy, Territorial Army, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, SSB , Surat Municipal Corporation and others.

One of the major job attractions announced today for Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1000 Apprtneice jobs released by Surat Municipal Corporation. Indian Navy is anther top organistion which has announced notification for more than 200 SSC Officers posts on its official website.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2023

Organisation Territorial Army Posts Name Officer Number of Posts 19 Last Date November 21, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

RCIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation RailTel Corporation of India Limited Posts Name Managerial posts Number of Posts 81 Last Date November 11,2023 Details Notification Click Here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023

Organisation Indian Navy Posts Name SSC Officers Number of Posts 224 Last Date 29 October 2023 Details Notification Click Here

SSB Recruitment 2023

Organisation SSB Posts Name General Duty Constable Number of Posts 272 Last Date 20 November 2023 Details Notification Click Here

SMC Recruitment 2023