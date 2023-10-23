Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-23 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 1500+ Various Jobs @Indian Navy, Army, RailTel, SSB & Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023: If you are preparing for government job then you have golden chance to apply for 1500+ various jobs released today under
Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 23 October 2023. You can apply for these positions including Apprentice, General Duty Constable, SSC Officers, Managerial Posts and others.
These vacancies have been released by leading organisastions of the country including Indian Navy, Territorial Army, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, SSB , Surat Municipal Corporation and others.
One of the major job attractions announced today for Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1000 Apprtneice jobs released by Surat Municipal Corporation. Indian Navy is anther top organistion which has announced notification for more than 200 SSC Officers posts on its official website.
Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.
Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.
Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Territorial Army
|Posts Name
|Officer
|Number of Posts
|19
|Last Date
|November 21, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
RCIL Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|RailTel Corporation of India Limited
|Posts Name
|Managerial posts
|Number of Posts
|81
|Last Date
|November 11,2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
Indian Navy Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Indian Navy
|Posts Name
|SSC Officers
|Number of Posts
|224
|Last Date
|29 October 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
SSB Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|SSB
|Posts Name
|General Duty Constable
|Number of Posts
|272
|Last Date
|20 November 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
SMC Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Surat Municipal Corporation
|Posts Name
|Apprentice Posts
|Number of Posts
|1000
|Last Date
|30 October 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here