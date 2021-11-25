Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 November - Opportunity to work in PSPCL, OPSC, HPPSC, RSMSSB & Others

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 November here. Also Check, Educational qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and application process here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 25 November brings the great opportunity to work in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), Odisha Public Service Commission, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), and Odisha Subordinate Service Selection Commission (OSSSC).

A total of 3600+ vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts in due course of time. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Today, the major job of the day is from Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). The commission has published a short advertisement for recruitment of 1000 District Cadre post of Lab Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under the Health & Family Department of Government of Odisha on its website (osssc.gov.in).

The online application process will start from 01 December 2021 to 21 December 2021. After registration, the candidates must apply online on or before 25 December 2021.

For Reference: OSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 1000 Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online From 1 Dec @osssc.gov.in

On the other hand, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector (MVSI) and Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO). The applications for MVSI will be submitted from 2 December 2021 onwards while the application process for APRO Posts will start from 3 December 2021 onwards.

For Reference: RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 273 Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector and APRO Posts|Apply Online

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for 52 Post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Class-I (Gazetted). The last date of application submission is 21 December 2021.

For Reference: HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 52 Agriculture Development Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has issued the latest notice regarding the Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Candidates who have completed ITI in Wireman/Electrician Trade can apply online for this training on pspcl.in. The last date for submitting PSPCL Lineman Application is 15 December 2021.

For Reference: PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021: 600 Vacancies Available, Apply @pspcl.in

Lastly, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the 1871 post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The last date of application is 13 December 2021.

For Reference: OPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1871 Medical Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process