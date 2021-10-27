Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 October 2021: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs in India Post, AIIMS, BEL, OPSC and Others Organization

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 October 2021 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 October 2021: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for various vacancies released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 October 2021. Just have a look for the different posts released today by various organizations like Assistant Professor, Graduate/Diploma Apprentice, Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Senior Resident and much more.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass have golden chance to get a jobs in Postal Department under Kerala Postal Circle. You can apply for Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Again you have the chance to apply for the various posts released by leading organizations of the country including Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Postal Department, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Bharat Electronics Limited and much more.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

OPSC Recruitment 2021:

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for the 606 Assistant Professor Posts in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Edification Service.

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 25 November 2021

For Reference: OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 606 Assistant Professor



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Group A) (Non-Academic) on its official website.

Last date for submission of online application: 7 November 2021

For Reference: AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 136 Senior Resident (Group A) Posts



BEL Chennai Recruitment 2021:

Bharat Electronics Limited, Nandambakkam, Chennai has invited online application for the 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification through NATS portal on or before 10 November 2021.

For Reference: BEL Chennai Recruitment 2021 for 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts





Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021:

Kerala Postal Circle is looking to recruit Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at various post offices and other mail offices of the state.

Last Date of Offline Application - 03 December 2021

For Reference: Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and Other Group C Posts

NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the 63 posts of Senior Resident Doctor in various departments. You can appear for the walk-in-interview going on with the schedule i.e. 23rd , 25 th , 26th, 27th, 28 th, 29th& 30th October and on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th 6th, 8th & 9th November 2021.

For Reference: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 Senior Resident Posts



