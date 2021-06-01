Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 June 2021: Apply for 5000+ NHM HP, Southern Railway, GMC Bhopal, DHS Nalanda and OMCL Chennai
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 01 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 June 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM HP), Southern Railway, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, District Health Society Nalanda (DHS Nalanda) and Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 25 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: District Health Society, Nalanda (DHS Nalanda)
Post Name: Nurses, Technician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 288
Last Date: 08 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 378
Last Date: 16 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh (NHM HP)
Post Name: Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts
Vacancies: 940
Last Date: 21 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 3378
Last Date: 30 June 2021