Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 June 2021: Apply for 5000+ NHM HP, Southern Railway, GMC Bhopal, DHS Nalanda and OMCL Chennai

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 June 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM HP), Southern Railway, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, District Health Society Nalanda (DHS Nalanda) and Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: District Health Society, Nalanda (DHS Nalanda)

Post Name: Nurses, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 288

Last Date: 08 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 378

Last Date: 16 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh (NHM HP)

Post Name: Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts

Vacancies: 940

Last Date: 21 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 3378

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification