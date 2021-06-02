Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 June 2021: Apply for 3800+ NMDC, NLC, UCMS, RRC Western Railway and NWDA Delhi
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 02 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 June 2021 for more than 3800+ vacancies in NMDC Limited, NLC India Limited (NLC), UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences), RRC Western Railway and National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 30
Last Date: 29 June 2021
4. Organization: National Water Development Agency (NWDA)
Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts
Vacancies: 62
Last Date: 25 June 2021
3. Organization: NLC India Limited (NLC)
Post Name: Health Inspector and SME Operator Posts
Vacancies: 83
Last Date: 14 June 2021
2. Organization: NMDC Limited
Post Name: Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 89
Last Date: 22 June 2021
1. Organization: RRC Western Railway
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 3591
Last Date: 24 June 2021