Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 June 2021: Apply for 3800+ NMDC, NLC, UCMS, RRC Western Railway and NWDA Delhi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 June 2021 for more than 3800+ vacancies in NMDC Limited, NLC India Limited (NLC), UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences), RRC Western Railway and National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 30

Last Date: 29 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Water Development Agency (NWDA)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts

Vacancies: 62

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: NLC India Limited (NLC)

Post Name: Health Inspector and SME Operator Posts

Vacancies: 83

Last Date: 14 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: NMDC Limited

Post Name: Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 89

Last Date: 22 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: RRC Western Railway

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 3591

Last Date: 24 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification