Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 March 2020: Apply for 2500+ GRSE, AIIMS Raebareli, RSMSSB, HPSSC and Assam Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 March 2020 for 2500+ more than vacancies in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSEL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli), Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) and Assam Police Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the post of GRSE Limited Apprentice 2020 on or before 21 March 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) has invited applications for Professor, Additional Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 08 April 2020.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non-TSP). Candidates who wish to apply to the Junior Engineer can apply through the online mode. Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of TGT, Junior Officer (IT), Junior Scale Stenographer, Supervisor, Sub Inspector of Fisheries, Medical Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Radiographer, Junior Technician, Assistant Programmer, Sr. Assistant, Operator, Computer Assistant, Steno-Typist, Jr Officer, Junior Draughtsman and Junior Draughtsman. Online Applications are invited for direct recruitment on the website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission i.e.www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from 05 March to 03 April 2020.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Jail Warder in Prison Department.Online applications are invited for Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 05 March to 25 March 2020.

