Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 June 2021: Apply for 4400+ RML Hospital, DHS Kaimur, GMC Shahdol, GMC Bhopal and Madras High Court

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 June 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) New Delhi, District Health Society Kaimur, Government Medical College Shahdol (GMC Shahdol), Gandhi Medical College Bhopal and Madras High Court Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 94
Last Date: 18 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: District Health Society, Kaimur
Post Name: MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator Posts
Vacancies: 148
Last Date: 15 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Government Medical College Shahdol (GMC Shahdol)
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 238
Last Date: 16 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 378
Last Date: 16 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Madras High Court
Post Name: Office Asst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3557
Last Date: 09 June 2021