Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 June 2021: Apply for 4400+ RML Hospital, DHS Kaimur, GMC Shahdol, GMC Bhopal and Madras High Court

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 June 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) New Delhi, District Health Society Kaimur, Government Medical College Shahdol (GMC Shahdol), Gandhi Medical College Bhopal and Madras High Court Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), New Delhi

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 18 June 2021

4. Organization: District Health Society, Kaimur

Post Name: MO, Anesthesia, GNM, ANM, ICU Technician, Lab Technician & Data Operator Posts

Vacancies: 148

Last Date: 15 June 2021

3. Organization: Government Medical College Shahdol (GMC Shahdol)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 238

Last Date: 16 June 2021

2. Organization: Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 378

Last Date: 16 June 2021

1. Organization: Madras High Court

Post Name: Office Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3557

Last Date: 09 June 2021

