Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 September 2020: Apply for 3000+ WCD Karnataka, NVS, BECIL, PNB and CGPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 September 2020 for 3000+ more than vacancies in Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)

Post Name: Skilled and Unskilled Worker Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 12 September 2020

4. Organization: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Post Name: TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts

Vacancies: 454

Last Date: 11 September 2020

3. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name: Manager & Senior Manager Posts

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 29 September 2020

2. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD)

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper Posts

Vacancies: 775

Last Date: 14 September 2020

1. Organization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 1384

Last Date: 18 September 2020