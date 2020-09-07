Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 September 2020: Apply for 3000+ WCD Karnataka, NVS, BECIL, PNB and CGPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 September 2020 for 3000+ more than vacancies in Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)
Post Name: Skilled and Unskilled Worker Posts
Vacancies: 200
Last Date: 12 September 2020
4. Organization: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
Post Name: TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts
Vacancies: 454
Last Date: 11 September 2020
3. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Post Name: Manager & Senior Manager Posts
Vacancies: 535
Last Date: 29 September 2020
2. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD)
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper Posts
Vacancies: 775
Last Date: 14 September 2020
1. Organization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 1384
Last Date: 18 September 2020