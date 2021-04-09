Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 April 2021: Apply for 1800+ MC Chandigarh, GLPC, Bank of Baroda, BHEL and HPSSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 April 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh, Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited, Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh
Post Name: Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts
Vacancies: 172
Last Date: 03 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)
Post Name: JE, Office Assistant, Clerk and Other Posts
Vacancies: 379
Last Date: 09 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 389
Last Date: 14 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited
Post Name: Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager Posts
Vacancies: 392
Last Date: 24 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Bank of Baroda
Post Name: Manager Posts
Vacancies: 511
Last Date: 29 April 2021