Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 April 2021: Apply for 1800+ MC Chandigarh, GLPC, Bank of Baroda, BHEL and HPSSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 14:56 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 April 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh, Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited, Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh

Post Name: Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno and Other Posts

Vacancies: 172

Last Date: 03 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: JE, Office Assistant, Clerk and Other Posts

Vacancies: 379

Last Date: 09 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 389

Last Date: 14 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited

Post Name: Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager Posts

Vacancies: 392

Last Date: 24 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bank of Baroda

Post Name: Manager Posts

Vacancies: 511

Last Date: 29 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

