BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @trichy.bhel.com, 389 Posts for Graduate, Tech & Trade Apprentice Posts

How to apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years are eligible. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding Degree/Diploma/ITI in Engineering or Technology in the concerned disciplines from a recognized University.

What is the last date for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 389 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice vacancies for the year 2021-22.