BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @trichy.bhel.com, 389 Posts for Graduate, Tech & Trade Apprentice Posts
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @trichy.bhel.com for 389 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricians Limited (BHEL), Trichy has invited application for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice vacancies for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2021.
A total of 389 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can refer this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 April 2021.
- Last date for submission of application: 14 April 2021
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 66 Posts
- Technician Apprentice- 70 Posts
- Trade Apprentice - 253 Posts
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- For Graduate Apprentice: Candidates holding Degree in Engineering or Technology in the concerned disciplines from a recognized University.
- For Technician Apprentice: Candidates holding Diploma in Engineering or Technology in the concerned disciplines from a recognized University.
- For Trade Apprentice: 10th Class, 12th Class, ITI (Relevant Trades), Degree (Relevant Disciplines).
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).
Download BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)
How to apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
