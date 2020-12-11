Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 December 2020: Apply for 1500+ UP Vidhan Sabha, South Western Railway, ESIC, CCI and Maharashtra Metro Rail

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 11, 2020 14:11 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 December 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 December 2020 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, South Western Railway, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (UP Vidhan Sabha)

Post Name: Group B & C Posts

Vacancies: 87

Last Date: 07 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 20 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro)

Post Name: JE, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 21 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Post Name: Faculty, GDMO, Junior Resident and Other Posts

Vacancies: 185

Last Date: 06 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: South Western Railway (SWR)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 1004

Last Date: 09 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

