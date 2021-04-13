Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 April 2021: Apply for 4000+ WCD Davanagere, IIT Roorkee, BCCL, VMC and EMRS
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 13 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 April 2021 for more than 4000+ vacancies in Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Davanagere, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Davanagere
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts
Vacancies: 80
Last Date: 07 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)
Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist & Medical Specialist Posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 30 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Post Name: Group A, B & C Posts
Vacancies: 139
Last Date: 11 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)
Post Name: Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 300
Last Date: 15 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS)
Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3479
Last Date: 30 April 2021