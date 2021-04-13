Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 April 2021: Apply for 4000+ WCD Davanagere, IIT Roorkee, BCCL, VMC and EMRS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 April 2021 for more than 4000+ vacancies in Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Davanagere, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Davanagere

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts

Vacancies: 80

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)

Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist & Medical Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Post Name: Group A, B & C Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 11 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Post Name: Staff Nurse/Nursing Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 300

Last Date: 15 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS)

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3479

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification