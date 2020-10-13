Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 October 2020: Apply for 1300+ UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, GMC Jammu, TN PWD, BPSC and UPLCS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 October 2020 for 1300+ more than vacancies in UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Govt Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Public Work Department (PWD) Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS) and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS)

Post Name: RO, Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 24 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC), Jammu

Post Name: Senior/Junior House Officer Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 15 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 07 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Auditor Posts (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service)

Vacancies: 373

Last Date: 18 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Post Name: Assistant Teacher, Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts

Vacancies: 493

Last Date: 02 November 2020