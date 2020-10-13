Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 October 2020: Apply for 1300+ UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, GMC Jammu, TN PWD, BPSC and UPLCS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 October 2020 for 1300+ more than vacancies in UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Govt Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Public Work Department (PWD) Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS) and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS)
Post Name: RO, Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 73
Last Date: 24 October 2020
4. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC), Jammu
Post Name: Senior/Junior House Officer Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 15 December 2020
3. Organization: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 07 November 2020
2. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Auditor Posts (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service)
Vacancies: 373
Last Date: 18 November 2020
1. Organization: UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
Post Name: Assistant Teacher, Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts
Vacancies: 493
Last Date: 02 November 2020