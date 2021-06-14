Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 June 2021: Apply for 2300+ Odisha Police, Mazagon Dock, MOD, SLBSRSV and NMDC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 June 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in Odisha Police, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), ASC Centre Ministry of Defence, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and NMDC Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 12 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: NMDC Limited
Post Name: Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 89
Last Date: 22 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: ASC Centre Ministry of Defence
Post Name: Group C Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 18 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Police
Post Name: Sub-Inspector and Constable Posts
Vacancies: 721
Last Date: 15 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
Post Name: Non Executive Posts
Vacancies: 1388
Last Date: 04 July 2021