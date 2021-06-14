Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 June 2021: Apply for 2300+ Odisha Police, Mazagon Dock, MOD, SLBSRSV and NMDC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 June 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in Odisha Police, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), ASC Centre Ministry of Defence, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and NMDC Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 12 July 2021

4. Organization: NMDC Limited

Post Name: Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 89

Last Date: 22 June 2021

3. Organization: ASC Centre Ministry of Defence

Post Name: Group C Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 18 June 2021

2. Organization: Odisha Police

Post Name: Sub-Inspector and Constable Posts

Vacancies: 721

Last Date: 15 July 2021

1. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Non Executive Posts

Vacancies: 1388

Last Date: 04 July 2021

