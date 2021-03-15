JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 March 2021: Apply for 2900+ Madras High Court, DSSSB, DMW Patiala, NMDC and OPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Mar 15, 2021 15:07 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 March 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 March 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Madras High Court, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala, National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC)

Post Name: Junior Officer Posts

Vacancies: 63

Last Date: 23 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 182

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Madras High Court

Post Name: Office Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 367

Last Date: 21 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Post

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name: JE, TGT, Primary Teacher, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1809

Last Date: 14 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

