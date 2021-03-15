Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 March 2021: Apply for 2900+ Madras High Court, DSSSB, DMW Patiala, NMDC and OPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 March 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Madras High Court, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala, National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC)
Post Name: Junior Officer Posts
Vacancies: 63
Last Date: 23 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 182
Last Date: 31 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Madras High Court
Post Name: Office Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 367
Last Date: 21 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Post
Vacancies: 504
Last Date: 14 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name: JE, TGT, Primary Teacher, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1809
Last Date: 14 April 2021