Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 December 2020: Apply for 700+ BEL, NHSRCL, BARC, DUSIB and MPPEB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 December 2020 for more than 700+ vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)

Post Name: Senior Executive Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 01 January 2021

4. Organization: Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical) Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 23 December 2020

3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 137

Last Date: 26 December 2020

2. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee Category-I & II Posts

Vacancies: 160

Last Date: 31 January 2021

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam)

Post Name: Jr Assistant, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 259

Last Date: 22 December 2020