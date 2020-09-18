Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 September 2020: Apply for 6000+ DSE Assam, SBI, APSC, Assam Police and PGIMER Chandigarh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 September 2020 for 6000+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam), State Bank of India (SBI), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Assam Police, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 17 October 2020

4. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Deputy Manager, Risk Specialist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 08 October 2020

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Officer posts

Vacancies: 331

Last Date: 10 October 2020

2. Organization: Assam Police

Post Name: Steno, Grade 4 and Other Posts

Vacancies: 444

Last Date: 21 September 2020

1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam)

Post Name: Graduate Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 5746

Last Date: 30 September 2020