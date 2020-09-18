Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 September 2020: Apply for 6000+ DSE Assam, SBI, APSC, Assam Police and PGIMER Chandigarh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 September 2020 for 6000+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam), State Bank of India (SBI), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Assam Police, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 17 October 2020
4. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Deputy Manager, Risk Specialist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 08 October 2020
3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Officer posts
Vacancies: 331
Last Date: 10 October 2020
2. Organization: Assam Police
Post Name: Steno, Grade 4 and Other Posts
Vacancies: 444
Last Date: 21 September 2020
1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam)
Post Name: Graduate Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 5746
Last Date: 30 September 2020