Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 August 2020: Apply for 2000+ RSMSSB, Bihar Police, Coachin Shipyard, Assam Police and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 August 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Bihar Police, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Assam Police and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Assam Police
Post Name: Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts
Vacancies: 131
Last Date: 06 September 2020
4. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 139
Last Date: 08 September 2020
3. Organization: Bihar Police
Post Name: Constable & Sub Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 140
Last Date: 24 August 2020
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
1. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Post Name: Stenographer Posts
Vacancies: 1211
Last Date: 24 September 2020