Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 August 2020: Apply for 2000+ RSMSSB, Bihar Police, Coachin Shipyard, Assam Police and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 August 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Bihar Police, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Assam Police and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Assam Police

Post Name: Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts

Vacancies: 131

Last Date: 06 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 08 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bihar Police

Post Name: Constable & Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 140

Last Date: 24 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: Stenographer Posts

Vacancies: 1211

Last Date: 24 September 2020