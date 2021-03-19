Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 March 2021: Apply for 600+ OPSC, GPSC, UPCL, HAL and DM Godda
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 March 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Dy. Commissioner cum District Magistrate Godda Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Dy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Godda
Post Name: Jr Engineer, Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator Posts
Vacancies: 58
Last Date: 27 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Post Name: Design & Management Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 05 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL)
Post Name: AE, Accounts Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 16 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 139
Last Date: 23 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: State Tax Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 243
Last Date: 31 March 2021