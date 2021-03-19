Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 March 2021: Apply for 600+ OPSC, GPSC, UPCL, HAL and DM Godda

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 March 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Dy. Commissioner cum District Magistrate Godda Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Godda

Post Name: Jr Engineer, Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 27 March 2021

4. Organization: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Post Name: Design & Management Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 05 April 2021

3. Organization: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL)

Post Name: AE, Accounts Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 16 April 2021

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 23 April 2021

1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: State Tax Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 243

Last Date: 31 March 2021

