Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 August 2020: Apply for 4500+ ECIL, VMC, APSC, BPNL and Assam Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 August 2020 for 4500+ more than vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (Animal Husbandry Corporation of India Limited) and Assam Police Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Assam Police
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Computer and Steno Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 12 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 159
Last Date: 31 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
Post Name: Technical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 30 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 637
Last Date: 22 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL)
Post Name: Sales Assistant, Sales Development Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 3348
Last Date: 31 August 2020