Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 November 2020: Apply for 9500+ IOCL, UCIL, HPSSC, SBI and JIPMER

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 November 2020 for more than 9500+ vacancies in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 09 December 2020

4. Organization: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 244

Last Date: 10 December 2020

3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: Clerk, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 290

Last Date: 20 December 2020

2. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 436

Last Date: 19 December 2020

1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 8500

Last Date: 10 December 2020