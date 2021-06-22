Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 June 2021: Apply for 1200+ CDAC Mumbai, GMERS Medical College, Odisha Police, GMC Gondia and PCMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 June 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai, GMERS Medical College, Odisha Police, Govt. Medical College Gondia and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai
Post Name: Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 51
Last Date: 03 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Govt Medical College, Gondia
Post Name: Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 44
Last Date: 25 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)
Post Name: ASHA Worker Posts
Vacancies: 106
Last Date: 25 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Police
Post Name: Sub Inspector of Police Posts
Vacancies: 477
Last Date: 15 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: GMERS Medical College
Post Name: Tutor, Professor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 577
Walk-in-interview Date: 21 June to 25 June 2021