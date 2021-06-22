Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 June 2021: Apply for 1200+ CDAC Mumbai, GMERS Medical College, Odisha Police, GMC Gondia and PCMC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 June 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai, GMERS Medical College, Odisha Police, Govt. Medical College Gondia and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai

Post Name: Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 51

Last Date: 03 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Govt Medical College, Gondia

Post Name: Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 44

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Post Name: ASHA Worker Posts

Vacancies: 106

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Police

Post Name: Sub Inspector of Police Posts

Vacancies: 477

Last Date: 15 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: GMERS Medical College

Post Name: Tutor, Professor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 577

Walk-in-interview Date: 21 June to 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification