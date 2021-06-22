CDAC Mumbai Recruitment 2021 for 50+ Engineer Posts, Apply Online @cdac.in

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has published a notification for the post of Project Engineer . Interested persons can apply for CDAC Recruitment 2021 on official website (cdac.in) from 22 June to 03 July 2021

Important Dates

Commencement of online Registration of application by candidates- 22 June 2021 Last date for online registration of application by candidates - 03 July 2021 Written Test / Interview date- Will be communicated by email only

CDAC Vacancy Details

Project Engineer - 51 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CDAC Project Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

1st class B.E. / B.Tech. / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with post qualification relevant work experience. Candidates can check more details in the notification.

How to Apply for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online from 22 June to 03 July 2021 on official website i.e. cdac.in by clicking on the ‘Apply’ button provided against each position for which he/she wishes to apply. Candidates should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of selection process.

CDAC Notification and Online Application Link

Application Fee:

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- is payable for applying for the posts, which is to be paid online by the candidates using debit/credit cards during the online application process at C-DAC website. No fees shall be payable by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EWS category.