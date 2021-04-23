Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 April 2021: Apply for 2900+ Indian Navy, SAI, HPSEB, NHM Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 April 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Indian Navy, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB), National Health Mission (NHM) Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Northern Railway
Post Name: CMP & Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 07 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh
Post Name: State Epidemiologist, Epidemiologist, Entomologist, Consultant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 42
Last Date: 06 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB)
Post Name: Driver Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 18 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
Post Name: Coach Posts
Vacancies: 300
Last Date: 20 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Indian Navy
Post Name: Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Posts
Vacancies: 2500
Last Date: 05 May 2021