Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 April 2021: Apply for 2900+ Indian Navy, SAI, HPSEB, NHM Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 23, 2021 14:21 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 23 April 2021
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 23 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 April 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Indian Navy, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB), National Health Mission (NHM) Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Northern Railway

Post Name: CMP & Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh

Post Name: State Epidemiologist, Epidemiologist, Entomologist, Consultant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 42

Last Date: 06 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB)

Post Name: Driver Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 18 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 300

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Indian Navy

Post Name: Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Posts

Vacancies: 2500

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 April 2021: Apply for 2900+ Indian Navy, SAI, HPSEB, NHM Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway
Last Date of SubmissionMay 18, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 4 =
Post

Comments