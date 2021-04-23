Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 April 2021: Apply for 2900+ Indian Navy, SAI, HPSEB, NHM Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 April 2021 for more than 2900+ vacancies in Indian Navy, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB), National Health Mission (NHM) Chhattisgarh and Northern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Northern Railway

Post Name: CMP & Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 07 May 2021

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh

Post Name: State Epidemiologist, Epidemiologist, Entomologist, Consultant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 42

Last Date: 06 May 2021

3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB)

Post Name: Driver Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 18 May 2021

2. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 300

Last Date: 20 May 2021

1. Organization: Indian Navy

Post Name: Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Posts

Vacancies: 2500

Last Date: 05 May 2021

