Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2020: Apply for 3900+ Surat Municipal Corporation, WCD Anganwadi, Bihar Police, NCL and UKSSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 July 2020 for 3900+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Women & Child Development Department, Central Board of Selection (Bihar Police), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation
Post Name: Lab Technician Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 10 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Accounts Clerk and PA/Steno Posts
Vacancies: 300
Last Date: 14 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Central Board of Selection (Bihar Police)
Post Name: Forester and Forest Guard Posts
Vacancies: 720
Last Date: 10 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Women & Child Development Department
Post Name: Anganwadi and Helper Posts
Vacancies: 1374
Last Date: 13 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 1500
Last Date: 16 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification