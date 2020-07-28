Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 July 2020: Apply for 3900+ Surat Municipal Corporation, WCD Anganwadi, Bihar Police, NCL and UKSSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 July 2020 for 3900+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Women & Child Development Department, Central Board of Selection (Bihar Police), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation

Post Name: Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 10 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Accounts Clerk and PA/Steno Posts

Vacancies: 300

Last Date: 14 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Central Board of Selection (Bihar Police)

Post Name: Forester and Forest Guard Posts

Vacancies: 720

Last Date: 10 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Women & Child Development Department

Post Name: Anganwadi and Helper Posts

Vacancies: 1374

Last Date: 13 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 1500

Last Date: 16 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification