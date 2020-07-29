Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 July 2020: Apply for 4900+ IASE, UPSC, ESIC Hyderabad, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and ONGC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 July 2020 for 4900+ more than vacancies in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)

Post Name: Medical Consultant Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 10 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE)

Post Name: Assistant Professor, Librarian and Other Posts

Vacancies: 53

Last Date: 15 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad

Post Name: Super Specialists, Tutor and other Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 07 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Junior Scale Posts, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 559

Last Date: 18 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 4182

Last Date: 17 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

