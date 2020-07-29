Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 July 2020: Apply for 4900+ IASE, UPSC, ESIC Hyderabad, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and ONGC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 July 2020 for 4900+ more than vacancies in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)
Post Name: Medical Consultant Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 10 August 2020
4. Organization: Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE)
Post Name: Assistant Professor, Librarian and Other Posts
Vacancies: 53
Last Date: 15 August 2020
3. Organization: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad
Post Name: Super Specialists, Tutor and other Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 07 August 2020
2. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Junior Scale Posts, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 559
Last Date: 18 August 2020
1. Organization: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 4182
Last Date: 17 August 2020
