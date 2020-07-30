Study at Home
Search

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 July 2020: Apply for 1600+ VMC, BEL, Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and SHS Bihar

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 30 July 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Jul 30, 2020 16:27 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 July 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 July 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 July 2020 for 1600+ more than vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 10 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Gujarat Postal Circle

Post Name: PA/SA, MTS and Postguard Posts

Vacancies: 144

Last Date: 31 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Tripura Police

Post Name: Mahila Police Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 213

Last Date: 04 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Post Name: Female Health Worker, Medical Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 297

Last Date: 08 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Post Name: Sr Resident/Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 896

Last Date: 31 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Click Here for Top 5 Jobs of the Day 29 July 2020

Related Categories

Related Stories