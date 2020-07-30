Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 July 2020: Apply for 1600+ VMC, BEL, Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and SHS Bihar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 July 2020 for 1600+ more than vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 10 August 2020

4. Organization: Gujarat Postal Circle

Post Name: PA/SA, MTS and Postguard Posts

Vacancies: 144

Last Date: 31 July 2020

3. Organization: Tripura Police

Post Name: Mahila Police Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 213

Last Date: 04 August 2020

2. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Post Name: Female Health Worker, Medical Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 297

Last Date: 08 August 2020

1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Post Name: Sr Resident/Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 896

Last Date: 31 July 2020

