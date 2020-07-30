Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 July 2020: Apply for 1600+ VMC, BEL, Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and SHS Bihar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 July 2020 for 1600+ more than vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Tripura Police, Gujarat Postal Circle and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 10 August 2020
4. Organization: Gujarat Postal Circle
Post Name: PA/SA, MTS and Postguard Posts
Vacancies: 144
Last Date: 31 July 2020
3. Organization: Tripura Police
Post Name: Mahila Police Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 213
Last Date: 04 August 2020
2. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)
Post Name: Female Health Worker, Medical Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 297
Last Date: 08 August 2020
1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar
Post Name: Sr Resident/Tutor Posts
Vacancies: 896
Last Date: 31 July 2020
