Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-8 September 2021: 45000+ Jobs in ICG, Indian Navy, Banks and Other, Apply Now

Check Top 5 Government jobs for 08 September 2021, by the leading Government Organizations including ICG , Indian Navy and others. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 September 2021: Today, the government of India has announced huge number of vacancies for its various departments. The jobs are available for 10th passed candidates, graduates, postgraduates in Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, AP Mahesh Bank, South Indian Bank and in Bihar Education Department. Around 45000+ vacancies are available for Head Master, Group C, Indian Navy SSC Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager/HOD, Manager / Branch Manager, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chief Risk Officer , IT and Digital Marketing Posts.

Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for these jobs.

1. Organization: Bihar Education Department

Post Name: Head Master

Vacancy - 40518 vacancies in Primary Schools and 5334 vacancies in Secondary Schools

Last Date: to be released

2. Organization: Indian Navy

Post Name: SSC Officer

Last Date: 05 October 2021

3. Organization:Indian Coast Guard

Post Name: Group C Driver

Last Date: 30 days from the date of publication of notice in the employment newspaper

4. Organization:AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.

Post Name: General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager/HOD, Manager / Branch Manager, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chief Risk Officer

Last Date: 324 September

5. Organization: South Indian Bank

Post Name: IT, Digital Marketing

Last Date: 15 September 2021

