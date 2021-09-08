Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-8 September 2021: 45000+ Jobs in ICG, Indian Navy, Banks and Other, Apply Now

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 September 2021: Today, the government of India has announced huge number of vacancies for its various departments. The jobs are available for 10th passed candidates, graduates, postgraduates in Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, AP Mahesh Bank, South Indian Bank and in Bihar Education Department. Around 45000+ vacancies are available for Head Master, Group C, Indian Navy SSC Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager/HOD, Manager / Branch Manager, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chief Risk Officer , IT and Digital Marketing Posts.
Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for these jobs.
1. Organization: Bihar Education Department
Post Name: Head Master
Vacancy - 40518 vacancies in Primary Schools and 5334 vacancies in Secondary Schools
Last Date: to be released
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indian Navy
Post Name: SSC Officer
Last Date: 05 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization:Indian Coast Guard
Post Name: Group C Driver
Last Date: 30 days from the date of publication of notice in the employment newspaper
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization:AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.
Post Name: General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager/HOD, Manager / Branch Manager, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chief Risk Officer
Last Date: 324 September
Click Here for Complete Notification
5. Organization: South Indian Bank
Post Name: IT, Digital Marketing
Last Date: 15 September 2021