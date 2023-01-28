TRB TN TET Admit Card 2023 Released @ trb.tn.nic.in: Download Teacher Eligibility Test Hall Ticket Here

TNTRB has released the Admit Card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on its official website -trb.tn.nic.in. Check download link.

TRB TN TET Admit Card 2023: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Admit Card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on its official website. The Provisional Admit Card-I (Districts) for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TNTET Paper II examination is available on the official website.

However TRB TN TET Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Link to Download: TRB TN TET Admit Card 2023





It is noted that TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Computer Based Examination from 03.02.2023 to 14.02.2023 in Forenoon/Afternoon Sessions. Candidates are advised to appear to the concerned exam centre as per the timings mentioned in their Admit Card.

As per short notice, the districts are allotted based on the candidate’s communication address and the availability of seats in the districts.

To download the Admit Card. you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website of TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB),

You can download the Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: TRB TN TET Admit Card 2023