Tricky puzzle: Check Your Vocabulary and Find These Words!

Tricky Puzzle for School Kids : This puzzle with answers is designed for students to enhance their vocabulary. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky puzzle.

Logical Puzzle for Students: Puzzles and riddles are a fun way to learn things. These creative modes of learning are engaging for students as well as for teachers. One such puzzle is provided here, which utilises your vocabulary richness to crack the hidden code and form the complete sentence. This puzzle is elementary and should be easy to solve. Read its rules below and solve it.

Read: Tricky Science Puzzle: We Dare You to Count the Beetles in 60 Seconds

Rules to solve the puzzle

The puzzle, after completion, will reveal a quote written below the sentence section.

Fill in as many words as possible in the region below under the definitions and words section using the hints.

Definitions can be a missing part of a phrase, a question, a description, or a synonym.

Fill in the solved letters in the sentence section according to the matching numbers.

So, we believe you are not ready to crack this code. For your help, we have already filled some of the boxes with letters; you can continue to add more to reveal the complete sentence.

Read: Tricky Science Mini Puzzle: Find the Words in 60 Seconds

Puzzle

Answer

Were you able to find all the words? If yes, then you have a great vocabulary and an understanding of finding hidden words. We hope this interesting exercise has helped you learn something.

If you want to match your answer with ours, then click on the image below to check the completely solved puzzle.







Also Read:

Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series In 41 Seconds!