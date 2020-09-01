UCOST Recruitment 2020 Notification out @ucost.in for Project Staff Posts

UCOST Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Staff (Lab Assistant and Sampling Assistant) under Project Management Unit (PMU) in Grahwal and Kumaon region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 September 2020

UCOST Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lab Assistant - 5 Posts

Sampling Assistant- 1 Post

UCOST Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Assistant -Graduation with Chemistry as one of the subject.

Sampling Assistant- Intermediate in Science group with chemistry as one of the subject.

UCOST Recruitment 2020 Salary

Lab Assistant - Rs. 8200/- Per Month

Sampling Assistant- Rs. 7,800 /-Per Month

Download UCOST Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UCOST Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to may send their complete application form including bio data, experience certificate (Scanned copies of mark sheets, degrees, certificates etc.) via email on ucost@ucost.in latest by 15 September 2020. No application will be received after the due date. After screening, suitable candidates will be intimated about the interview.

