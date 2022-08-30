UGC to Launch e-Samadhan Next Week: Online Portal for redressal of student grievances

UGC to Launch e-Samadhan Portal: University Grant Commission is going to launch an online portal, e-Samadhan, next week for redressal of grievances. All students’ related issues will be addressed within 10 working days through this initiative.

UGC to Launch e-Samadhan Portal: As per the media reports, University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to launch an online portal, e-Samadhan, next week for addressing student-related grievances. UGC will now monitor and address all grievances of students and teaching/non-teaching staff through a centralized portal called ‘e-Samadhan’. The online portal is going to be made operational next week.

UGC’s e-Samadhan Online Portal Set to Launch Next Week

University Grants Commission’s e-Samadhan Portal will handle issues like non-refund of fees, making admission contrary to merit, refusal of admission in accordance with the declared admission policy, withholding of original degrees/diplomas/certificates by institutions, etc.

Manash Pratim Gohain of Times of India writes: "UGC has a greater role to play in resolving challenges and issues faced by various stakeholders, particularly students and faculty".



According to UGC, with the admission season on and as many students have already secured seats in universities/colleges out of the ambit of the CUET-UG and some of whom may withdraw once the engineering, medical and CUET-based admissions get underway, this service would be of immediate benefit to them. UGC has recently issued a circular stating that if a student withdraws from a particular course/college/university by October 31, 2022, s/he should get full refund of the fee and also the institution would return the original certificates submitted at the time of admission.

UGC’s Grievance Redressal Process

The University Grant Commission (UGC) is setting up a time-bound redressal process that will resolve student-related issues within 10 days and prevents unfair practices in higher education institutions (HEIs). UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar stated that “UGC provided various mechanisms. Because of the non-availability of a single-window system, the stakeholders were lodging multiple complaints/grievances at various places. Owing to that the redressal mechanism was working at a slow pace, which was also causing further concerns to the stakeholders.”

e-Samadhan Stakeholders

The e-Samadhan Portal will address the issues of Students, Teachers, Colleges and Universities.

e-Samadhan Stakeholders Size Students 3.8 crore Teachers 15 Lakh Colleges 42343 Universities 1043

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that “UGC has a large number of stakeholders comprising 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges, 3.85 crore students, and 15.03 lakh teachers. the Commission has a greater role to play in resolving challenges and issues faced by various stakeholders, particularly students and faculty.”

e-Samadhan Time Limit to Respond to Issues

The e-Samadhan Portal has a time boundation to respond to the student and teacher-related issues within the following time period:

Issues Maximum Time Limit to Respond Ragging/ Gender Issues As per existing norms Student-related matter 10 Working Days Teaching/ Non-Teaching Issues 15 Days `University/College/Other Matter 20 Days

Exhaustive List of Student-related grievances to be addressed by e-Samadhan Portal

Below are the samples of Student-related grievances to be handled by e-Samadhan Portal:

Making admission contrary to merit

Irregularity in the admission Process

Refusing admission in accordance with the declared admission policy

False or misleading information in the prospectus

Withhold or refuse to return original degrees/ diplomas/ certificates

Demand of excess money not specified in the admission policy

Breach of the policy for reservation in admission

Non-payment or delay in payment of scholarship/ fellowship

Non-refund of fee

How to Register Grievance on e-Samadhan Portal?

The user would be able to register a grievance by following simple procedure with the help of mail ID/ making a phone call on toll free number 1800-111-656.