UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 40 Posts from today onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at ukmsssb.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 16:33 IST
UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing (Tutor) in State Nursing Colleges. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2021.

A total of 40 vacancies will be recruited through Nursing Tutor Exam 2021. The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 May 2021

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Tutor (Nursing) - 40 Posts

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 42 years

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Salary: Rs. 44900 - 142400 per month

Download UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 6 April to 5 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.  

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General / OBC: Rs. 300/-
  • SC / ST / PWD / EWS: Rs. 150/-

FAQ

How to apply for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 April to 5 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for applying for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 22 to 42 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per norms.

What is the qualification required for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.

What is the last date for application submission for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

The last date for application submission is 5 May 2021.

What is the starting date for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply to the posts from 6 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

A total of 40 vacancies will be recruited through Nursing Tutor Exam 2021.
