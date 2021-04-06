UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 40 Posts from today onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing (Tutor) in State Nursing Colleges. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2021.

A total of 40 vacancies will be recruited through Nursing Tutor Exam 2021. The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 May 2021

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Tutor (Nursing) - 40 Posts

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 42 years

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Salary: Rs. 44900 - 142400 per month

Download UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 April to 5 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UKMSSB Nursing Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General / OBC: Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PWD / EWS: Rs. 150/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 398 MO, Nurse & Others, Apply Online @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Indian Army to recruit 14000 JCOs Soon, Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria & Details Here

Rifle Factory Ishapore Recruitment 2021 for 53 Apprentice Posts, Download OFB Notification @ofb.gov.in

PFCL Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @pfcindia.com