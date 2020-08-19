Unique Careers in Post Covid-19 Economy: Top Post Graduate (PG)/Master’s Programs

MIT World Peace University, India’s 3rd best private university, is offering unique programs that are garnering huge student interest this year and promise prolific careers in emerging sectors in the post Covid-19 economy.

Here’s a quick list of their top programs and promising career prospects:

1. MSc in Industrial Polymer Chemistry

MSc in Industrial Polymer Chemistry is a two-year program at MIT-WPU that is a unique blend of engineering and science. The subject matter is according to the industry trends, aimed at enhancing the conceptual knowledge of students and increasing their employability as well.

Career Prospects: On completion of this program, students can find employment as:

Production Manager

Quality Assurance Manager

Research Scientist

Project Engineer

Project Scientist

Junior Project Assistant

These job roles can be found in the following sectors:

Paint

Fiber

Textile

Tyre

Plastics & Rubber and

Automotive industries

2. MCom

MCom is a two-year research-driven program offered by the School of Commerce at MIT-WPU. The faculty provides great emphasis on making the students acquire research and academic expertise through conclaves, seminars, and workshops.

Career Prospects:Some of the recruiters include:

Bank of India

Wipro

KPMG

Syntel

Hindalco

Amazon

Byju’s

ICICI Prudential

HDFC life

Asian Paints

3. MA (Political Leadership & Government)

MA Political Leadership & Government is a course unique to MIT-WPU. It is a two-year Master’s degree program course that exclusively trains students to make a career in various branches of politics and public life.

Career Prospects: Graduates of this program get plenty of opportunities in functional politics in different capacities such as:

Research Associates

Political Analysts

Policy Associates

Election Managers

Assistants in Parliamentary Affairs, to name a few

The School of Government has employed over 250 graduates across various governmental agencies in aforementioned capacities.

4. MSc Physics (Photonics)

MSc Physics (Photonics) is an upcoming and futuristic program offered by MIT-WPU. It has been designed and developed keeping in mind the connection of physics as a discipline to science, engineering, and technology. Photonics is an emerging branch of physics, which is extremely conducive for the existing and future technologies.

Career Prospects: On completion of the program, students can find employment in sectors such as:

Lasers

Fiber Optics

Lighting

Display Technologies

Photonic Devices

Photonic Sensors

Optical Engineering

They can also engage in research in areas such as:

Energy

Defence

Medicine

Space

Astronomy

Nanotechnology

Material Science

Theoretical Physics

5. MSc (Hons) Economics

The MSc (Hons) Economics program was launched by the university with the aim to impart theoretical and application-oriented economics education for producing acclaimed economists, academicians, and experts. The meticulously devised program serves as an excellent foundation for finding a career in the corporate sector, research, and academics.

Career Prospects: Graduates from this program are recruited by brands like:

L&T Financial Services

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

Think-tanks like ORF

Government agencies such as, CRISIL

The highest CTC bagged by students is 10 lacs pa.

6. MA (Journalism and Mass Communication)

MA Journalism and Mass Communication is the course for anyone looking to make a career in the media and its allied fields. The course structure enables students to study and understand wide-ranging topics such as:

Advertising

PR

Media reporting

Professional photography

Media laws and ethics

New media journalism

Data journalism

Career Prospects: Students are eligible for working in:

Digital media portals

Corporate communications

Public Relation

Electronic media

FM Radio

Advertisement agencies

on completion of this program.

7. M.Sc. Ecology, Society and Sustainable Development

The M.Sc. in Ecology, Society and Sustainable Development program aims to create development professionals well versed with ecological as well as social dimensions of sustainable development.

Career Prospects: This course will ensure competent and trained experts who can participate in policy, planning and implementation of projects undertaken by government agencies, international agencies and NGOs to address the issue of degradation of natural resources and destruction of ecosystems.

8. MSc (Sustainable Rural Development)

The MSc (Sustainable Rural Development) program will provide a blend of rural development and management with ethics, values, and the rights of the most vulnerable. It aims to sensitize students about the complexity of rural society, factors influencing rural realities, interface between various sectors and interaction between the state, market and society in production of development.

Career Prospects: The students will be able to explore careers such as:

Rural development planners and

Projects managers

in several rural development projects being undertaken by the central and the state government and also corporates working in CSR.

9. MSc (Compassion, Peace, Humanitarian action & Disaster Risk Management)

The MSc (Compassion, Peace, Humanitarian action & Disaster Risk Management) program is designed mainly for practitioners working in the fields of:

Development

Social work

Health

Management

Humanitarian action

Peace studies

Related fields

It is open also to fresh graduates from different disciplines and allows students to broaden understanding, critically review their role, and develop and refine hard and soft skills needed to work effectively in the fields of humanitarian action and disaster risk management.

Career Prospects: The students of this program can work as experts in

Policy making

Planning

Research & Analysis

Formulating qualified assistance teams at disaster site

10. MSc (Sustainable and Inclusive Development)

The MSc (Sustainable and Inclusive Development) program is a multidisciplinary program that integrates theory with hands-on experiential learning in environment, climate change, health, natural, social and management sciences.

Career Prospects: The program aspires to create trained Inclusive Development experts and planners to contribute to and provide alternatives to the existing knowledge and practices of sustainable development and management. Students can work as research scholars or as consultants and in the corporate CSR sector.

11. MPH (Masters in Public Health)

The Masters in Public Health (MPH) programenables the students, including non-medical students, to become experts in addressing a range of determinants of health. The program will enable the students to develop the necessary skills to address the current and emerging public health challenges.

Career Prospects: Students can explore opportunities such as state program managers, district program managers and block program managers and in the private sector as well through corporate social responsibility programs.

12. MSc Agribusiness Entrepreneurship

Yet another vastly different, transdisciplinary post graduate program launched by MIT-WPU, the MSc Agribusiness Entrepreneurship is a niche program that promises exciting career opportunities. The program helps students gain training in delivering such services to farmers through their knowledge. The aim of this program is to educate and prepare students to take charge of leading change in the industry.

Career Prospects: The university has tie-ups with agribusiness corporates such as:

Chitale Dairy

Reliance Foods Ltd

Big Basket Ltd.

Amul

ITC

who in turn mentor the students.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by MIT World Peace University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.