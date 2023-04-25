UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Scrutiny Application Form Link Active from May 1, Check Updates Here

UP Board Result 2023 answer sheet scrutiny applications are to be available soon. Eligible candidates who are wishing to apply can visit the official website from May 1, 2023, onwards and submit the scrutiny applications.

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result for classes 10th and 12th today, April 25, 2023. According to the data provided, the overall pass percentage for UP board 10th and 12th exams is 89.78% and 75.52% respectively.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny. The grievance cell to raise objections against UP board result 2023 Class 10, 12 will be made live from Monday, May 1, the board said in an official notification. Candidates will have to login with the necessary details including roll number, name of the school, to apply for UPMSP Class 12 scrutiny 2023.

During the scrutiny process, the board will see if any question remained unchecked or if there was any mistake in totalling of marks. If the marks of any candidate increase during scrutiny, students will be issued a revised marksheet.

UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Applications

The UP Board classes 10 and 12 answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of UPMSP on Monday, May 1, 2023. Once the application link is activated, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the UP Board 10th and 12th scrutiny applications

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2: Click on the UP Board class 10, 12 answer sheet scrutiny link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the UP Board class 10, and 12 scrutiny application

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and click on the final submit button

Pass Percentage in UP Board Results 2023

Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 83.00% while the pass percentage for boys is 69.34% in the class 12 examinations. The UP Board class 10 and 12 toppers will be honoured by the state government at the district level.

