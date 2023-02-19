UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Home Science Preparation Tips, Score Best Marks

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Exam Preparation Tips: Uttar Pradesh Board has scheduled the Matric Home Science board exam on Monday, February 20, 2023. Check this article to know the preparation tips to score 90+ marks in UP Board Class 10 Home Science board exam 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Board Exam 2023: UP Board Class 10 Home Science exam is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 8 AM to 11.15 AM. In this article, we will be sharing with you the important preparation tips for the UP Board Matric Exam of Home Science. If you use these tips then you will be able to perform well in the UP Board Class 10 Home Science paper 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Paper 2023

The UP Board Matric Home Science paper is for 70 marks, to be completed within 3 hours 15 minutes. The first fifteen minutes are meant only for reading the question paper. All the questions are mandatory. The question paper is divided into Part A and Part B. Do not cut after marking your answers in the OMR sheet. Do not use erasers or whiteners, etc. Part B is for 50 marks.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Preparation Tips



These exam preparation tips will help you score the best in UP Board Class 10th Home Science exam and boost your overall performance as well.

1 Check the syllabus to make sure that you have read all the important topics for the exam.

UP Board Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2022-23

2 Instead of trying to learn new things, solve the Model Paper provided by UP Board to have a better hold of your syllabus and its important topics.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2022-23

3 Make sure that you are aware of the new exam pattern. Making any mistake in the OMR Sheet might cost you your marks.

Check: UP Board Exam 2023: New Exam Pattern for Class 10, OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines