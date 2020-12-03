UPPCL PO Interview Letter 2020 Released @upenergy.in, Download Here

UPPCL PO Interview Letter 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the PO Interview Letter at its website. Candidates who have qualified in the written test against the advertisement number 05/2019 can download the interview letter through the official website of upenergy.in.

The date and time for the interview round are available on the admit cards. Candidates can download UPPCL PO Interview Letter 2020 by clicking on the provided link given below.

The UPPCL Personnel Officer (PO) Exam 2019-20 was conducted on 18 January 2020 through Computer Based Test. The intimation to the candidates has already been sent to their registered mobile numbers and email ids. Candidates are advised to carry all documents at the time of interview. Candidates can download UPPCL Personnel Officer (PO) Interview Letter 2020 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the vacancy/results section available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF "PERSONNEL OFFICER". Then, the login page will be opened. Enter User ID, Password and click on the submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download UPPCL Personnel Officer (PO) Interview Letter 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL Personnel Officer (PO) Interview Letter 2020

This recruitment is being done to recruit 15 vacancies of Personnel Officer. The applications were started from 23 October 2020 to 26 November 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21: 1997 Vacancies for SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assitant and Other Posts

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 for 743 Group A, B & C Posts, Online Application Begins from 9 December @apgcl.org

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: 23 Vacancies Notified, Download CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2021 Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in, Apply from 2 Dec