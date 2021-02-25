UPPCL Stenographer Result 2019 Released, Check List of selected candidates for Document Verification Round & Schedule Here

UPPCL Stenographer Result 2019 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates who appeared in the UPPCL Stenographer Exam 2019 can download the list of selected candidates through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

UPPCL Stenographer 2019 Exam was held on 18 Feb 2020 and the skill test was held on 30 January 2021. The candidates who have qualified in the UPPCL Stenographer Skill Test 2019 can now appear for document verification scheduled on 9 March 2021 at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, SLDC Premises, Vibhutikhand, Phase 2, Gomati Nagar, Lucknow - 226010 along with the documents.

Documents to Carry:-

10thPassed Certificate. 12thpassed Certificate and Marksheet. Graduation Degree. Caste Certificate. Certificate of Uttar Pradesh Residence. 2 Passport Size Photograph. Adhar Card and any other photo identity card. Certificate of a relevant qualification.

The candidates appearing in UPPCL Stenographer 2019 DV Round, are required to follow COVID-19 norms. The candidates are required to wear a face mask during the document verification. The candidates are required to follow the social distancing norms. The entry of the candidates will be permitted only after thermal screening and sanitizing hands. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates for Document Verification in the provided link.

Download UPPCL Stenographer 2019 DV Schedule

This recruitment is being done to recruit 15 vacancies for the recruitment of Stenographer G-III, Office Asst (Accounts). The online application for the aforesaid posts was started on 23 October 2019 and ended on 26 November 2019.

